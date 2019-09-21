Mumbai: BMC to install bio toilets in all 24 wards

IN A bid to meet the shortfall of public toilets, the BMC has decided to install one bio-toilet in each of the 24 wards of Mumbai. The BMC’s Standing Committee on Thursday cleared a proposal to purchase bio-toilets worth Rs 2.39 crore.

Advertising

The civil body runs pay and use toilets across the city for residents. However, at many places, there is a shortage of public toilets and local residents have to go a certain distance to access a washroom. The proposal stated that in many areas, it is also difficult to build public toilets due to space constraint. To deal with such challenges, BMC will install 24 bio-toilets.

“At tourism spots, beaches or congested areas, where there is no space for construction of new toilets and lay sewer lines, bio-toilets will come as a relief. The company that will provide the toilets would be responsible for their upkeep for one year,” said Ashok Khaire, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

“Also, it will be free of cost for residents. We will place at least one bio-toilet in each ward,” he added.

Advertising

The bio-toilets, set to be delivered in the next couple of months, would cater to around 300 people daily. Estimated to cost Rs 9.95 lakh each, the toilets are set to be purchased from Government e-Marketplace, an online platform for public procurement started by the Commerce Ministry. This is the first time that BMC would buy such toilets.

“These toilets will be environment-friendly as micro bacteria will disintegrate the human waste or raw sewage and only water will be left. This will eliminate the requirement of sewer pipelines and the water can be discharged into sea,” said an official.