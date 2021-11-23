Mumbai: BMC to help divyangs buy electric cycles

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will help divyang persons buy electric cycles. Sources said that the civic body has plans to provide financial aid to divyangs under the state government’s scheme for poverty alleviation.

A proposal for direct bank transfer to divyangs for buying e-cycles will be tabled during the standing committee meeting. The scheme will cover those having 40 per cent or more disability. To avail the scheme, the beneficiaries should be residents of Mumbai and their annual income should not be more than Rs 3 lakh.

“They can start small businesses like selling cold drinks, vegetables, biscuits, vada pavs with the help of electric cycles,” said an official from the planning department.