Mumbai: BMC to give 2nd dose of Covishield to senior citizens from tomorrow

Officials said while the civic body will continue to vaccinate beneficiaries in the 45-plus age group, no jabs will be administered to the 18-44 age group.

FROM MONDAY, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start administering second dose of Covishield vaccine to senior citizens who have completed 12 weeks after taking their first jab.

The civic body said it will continue with its current system of allowing walk-in registrations for three days and administering jabs to those who have booked appointment slots on CoWin app for the remaining three days.

No vaccine is administered on Sundays. In Mumbai, vaccination drive for those above 60 years had begun on March 1. Now, with the gap between the two Covishield doses increased up to 12 to 16 weeks, BMC was so far only allowing first doses of Covishield to be administered, as no one was eligible for the second jab since March 1.

“From next week, we may allow beneficiaries above 60 years of age to get a second dose of Covishield. We plan to continue with the system of walk-in registrations and online appointments for three days each,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

The BMC’s official Twitter handle said no vaccine will be administered at any of its centres on Sunday and the schedule for Monday will be shared later.

As per data, on Saturday, 25,510 betneficiaries got inoculated. Till Friday, BMC had a stock of about 70,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

The decision was taken considering the high Covid-19 fatality rate among people above 50 years of age in the prevailing second wave.

“Shortage of vaccines continues to affect daily immunisation drives. Taking note of CFR among senior citizens, their vaccination will be prioritised,” said an official from BMC’s health department.

According to the BMC’s Covid-19 dashboard, about 90 per cent of the deaths reported in the last 40 days were people aged 40 and above.

As per BMC data, there are 11 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai. Among them, 8.82 lakh have been administered the first dose. The civic body is now focusing on covering the remaining three lakh senior citizens.

In all, 3.39 lakh senior citizens have got both the doses. On Saturday, beneficiaries above 45 years were allowed to take jabs through online appointment on CoWin app. So far, the BMC has vaccinated 29.55 lakh people across the city in all age groups.