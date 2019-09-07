Mumbai: BMC to extend Rs 400-cr help to BEST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed to give Rs 400 crore to the ailing Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to pay off wages to workers.

Advertising

A proposal in this regard will be tabled before the civic body’s Standing Committee for approval, officials said. The proposal, officials added, would also mention the increasing capital expenditure owing to mega projects and point out that the BEST has not fulfilled certain conditions.

The civic body has already extended a financial help of around Rs 1,700 crore to BEST to help it clear loans and improve transport services by adding more buses to its fleet and reducing fare.

The Rs 400-crore aid, officials said, will be in additional to the amount it has already given to BEST.

Advertising

With this BMC’s financial help to BEST has reached Rs 2100 crore in last three months.

“Recently, BEST workers’ union had demanded fresh wage agreement with the administration and threatened to go on strike. The union had demanded that the wages be revised. This amount would ensure help for workers,” an official from the BMC said.

Of the Rs 400 crore, the civic body will, however, deduct Rs 21 crore, which BEST was supposed to return against a loan it had taken.