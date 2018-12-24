Mumbai: BMC to educate street vendors, hawkers against plastic use

Intensifying the drive against single-use plastic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) plans to educate street vendors and hawkers about the disadvantages of using polythene bags.

Advertising

Currently, BMC’s 24 special squads across the city collect 100 kg of plastic daily.

The civic body also plans to increase action against retailers using banned plastic packaging material. Retailers have to ensure that thickness of the plastic bags given by them is more than 500 microns and they weigh a minimum of 2 g, as per the exemption given to them in July this year. Moreover, the packaging material should mention manufacturer’s details, type of plastic with code number and buy-back price.

“Until now, we were giving time to retailers to get the mechanism in place. But soon we will begin checking” said an official in the plastic ban implementation team. Since June 23, BMC has collected over 30,000 kg of banned plastic, prosecuted 288 people and collected fines totalling Rs 1.5 crore. On March 23, the government issued a notification, banning the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all single-use plastic items such as bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items.