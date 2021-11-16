Mumbai: BMC to divert Rs 600 cr for bridges, roads from emergency infra funds

AMID SHORTAGE of funds for various development projects, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will divert Rs 600 crore from the emergency infrastructure requirement fund to the roads, bridges and stormwater drain departments.

A major chunk of the funds allocated for these three departments in the 2021-22 budget has been utilized for ongoing projects. Over 96 per cent of funds from the roads and stormwater department had been exhausted by the last week of October.

Ahead of BMC polls scheduled in February 2022, officials from the civic body said the proposal was brought to ensure that the development works does not face delay due to a shortage of funds. According to the proposal, Rs 200 crore will be diverted each to the roads and traffic, bridges and stormwater drain (SWD) department.

This was the first time the BMC had created a special fund head as Emergency Infrastructure Requirement under which provision of Rs 600 crore was made in budget 2021-22. Officials said that the fund was created anticipating expenditure on big-ticket infrastructure projects.

For the roads and traffic department, some of the major upcoming expenditures are Rs 102 crore for the concretization of roads and junctions and Rs 39 crore for improvements of minor roads. In the bridges department, Rs 200 crore will be required for repair, demolition, reconstruction and new construction of various bridges, escalators in subways.

A major part of funds allocated for the SWD department will be spent on making the city flood free by widening, reconstruction of stormwater drains, diversion of nullahs and construction of pumping stations.

Earlier, Shiv Sena, the ruling party in BMC, had announced that the civic body will take measures to eliminate flooding in Mumbai.

Officials said that in 2020 due to the pandemic, infrastructure works had suffered delays but in 2021 many major projects were taken up. “We will expect more expenditure as the works are progressing. Considering the current financial state these departments will need more funds,” said a BMC official.

According to the data from BMC till October 26, a provision of Rs 1,178.14 crore for executing capital works was made in the budget 2021-22 for the roads and traffic department. So far, Rs 1,152.76 crore has been utilized and only Rs 25.38 crore is left.