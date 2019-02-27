Toggle Menu
Mumbai: BMC to back start-up ideas to solve civic problemshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-bmc-to-back-start-up-ideas-to-solve-civic-problems-5602214/

Mumbai: BMC to back start-up ideas to solve civic problems

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; Uday Salunkhe, director of Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research; Kaushik Sen, CEO and co-founder of start-up Healthspring, will be part of a five-member committee which will evaluate the start-up ideas.

mumbai, bmc, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, mumbai civic problems, start up, start up ideas, innovation, innovation implementation, healthspring, seed fund, indian express news
For each selected idea, the BMC will provide a seed fund of Rs 25 lakh.

Five top start-up ideas to solve Mumbai’s civic problems will get assistance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has set aside Rs 25 crore under ‘innovation implementation’ fund.

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; Uday Salunkhe, director of Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research; Kaushik Sen, CEO and co-founder of start-up Healthspring, will be part of a five-member committee which will evaluate the start-up ideas.

For each selected idea, the BMC will provide a seed fund of Rs 25 lakh. “… in addition to that, a separate fund of Rs 25 crore has been set aside for the top five start-up ideas,” said Chandrakant Chore, deputy municipal commissioner (improvements).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Confined for two weeks, 21-year-old woman ‘raped’ multiple times
2 Early morning crash at ITO leaves one dead, many injured
3 Mumbai: HSC evaluators withdraw protest, to start assessing answer sheets from today