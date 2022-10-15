scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Mumbai: BMC invites tender for elevated road linking Dahisar to Bhayandar

The new road is expected to reduce traffic snarls at Dahisar check naka of Mumbai and the satellite city of Mira Bhayander.

FILE-Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis inspecting a tunnel in the Coastal Road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 19/09/2022. (Express Photo/FILE by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In what could be a breather to motorists battling the traffic snarls in Dahisar check naka of Mumbai and the satellite city of Mira Bhayander, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday issued tender to build the elevated road linking Dahisar West to Bhayandar (West) – the last leg of the coastal road. At present, it takes nearly 30 minutes for a 5-kilometre journey via the check naka.

The tender, published by the department of bridges, has set a deadline of 42 months, inclusive of monsoon, to finish the project.

The elevated road with a width of 45 metres will have some bridges. Ahead of the construction, the contractor will have to get clearance from the state coastal zone management authority and the forest department as the alignment passes through mangroves. The tender also mandates pre-approval from Maharashtra Maritime Board, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and salt commissioner.

“Once the BMC completes the work of the northern stretch of the coastal road connecting Dahisar and Bhayander, traffic snarls at Dahisar check naka will soon be a thing of the past. It would cut down nearly 70 per cent of the traffic snarls,” BMC officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow

As per rough estimates, the road will cost the BMC around Rs 1,600 crore and the land acquisition may also cost an equal amount.

Earlier this year, the MMRDA agreed in principle to hand over the Dahisar stretch of the coastal road to BMC.

More from Mumbai

The construction of the first phase of the coastal road is progressing at Princess Street and is expected to be completed next year. The second phase starts near the southern end of the Worli Bandra Sealink, while the third phase starts from the northern end of the Sealink and ends at Versova. However, there is not much clarity on the stretch between Versova and Dahisar.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 04:30:47 pm
Next Story

ISSF World Championships Live updates: Narwal qualifies for 10m air pistol final

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement