scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Mumbai: BMC swimming pools membership will now be given online

The link for annual membership registration has been provided on the main page of the BMC’s official website. The applicants will have to pay the annual membership fee online along with their application.

On Tuesday, the BMC opened online applications for membership to Sri Murbalidevi Swimming Pool in Dahisar. (Representative image)

The BMC has said Mumbai residents can now apply for membership for municipal swimming pools online. The annual membership, as part of the first phase, will be given to 6,000 Mumbaikars for four swimming pools.

“The decision to make the application process online was taken considering the busy lives of Mumbaikars that make it difficult to visit the swimming pools for filling of forms in person,” the BMC said in a statement Tuesday.

The link for annual membership registration has been provided on the main page of the BMC’s official website. The applicants will have to pay the annual membership fee online along with their application.

“After clicking on this link, there is a very easy and convenient online application on the web page that opens. While filling this application form it is necessary to enter your Aadhaar number and mobile number along with other basic information,” the BMC added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

On Tuesday, the BMC opened online applications for membership to Sri Murbalidevi Swimming Pool in Dahisar. The online application membership opened for General Arun Kumar Vaidya Olympic Swimming Pool in Chembur (East) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Olympic Swimming Pool in Kandivali on Wednesday. Application for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool in the Dadar area will start on Thursday.

The annual membership fee is Rs 10,000 for the swimming pools at Dadar, Kandivali and Chembur, while it is Rs 8,000 for Dahisar. There is a 50 per cent discount for school students, senior citizens and differently-abled people.

The citizens will have to submit a medical certificate, Aadhaar card and fee payment receipt number to the swimming pool office within 30 days after submitting the online application form and paying the fee online.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The applicant’s membership will be made active after the verification of these documents. The member’s photograph will then be registered on the basis of the latest technology for ‘Face Recognition’.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:30:03 pm
Next Story

16 graves of minority Ahmadi community desecrated in Pakistan’s Punjab province 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement