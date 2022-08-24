Mumbai: BMC swimming pools membership will now be given online

The BMC has said Mumbai residents can now apply for membership for municipal swimming pools online. The annual membership, as part of the first phase, will be given to 6,000 Mumbaikars for four swimming pools.

“The decision to make the application process online was taken considering the busy lives of Mumbaikars that make it difficult to visit the swimming pools for filling of forms in person,” the BMC said in a statement Tuesday.

The link for annual membership registration has been provided on the main page of the BMC’s official website. The applicants will have to pay the annual membership fee online along with their application.

“After clicking on this link, there is a very easy and convenient online application on the web page that opens. While filling this application form it is necessary to enter your Aadhaar number and mobile number along with other basic information,” the BMC added.

On Tuesday, the BMC opened online applications for membership to Sri Murbalidevi Swimming Pool in Dahisar. The online application membership opened for General Arun Kumar Vaidya Olympic Swimming Pool in Chembur (East) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Olympic Swimming Pool in Kandivali on Wednesday. Application for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool in the Dadar area will start on Thursday.

The annual membership fee is Rs 10,000 for the swimming pools at Dadar, Kandivali and Chembur, while it is Rs 8,000 for Dahisar. There is a 50 per cent discount for school students, senior citizens and differently-abled people.

The citizens will have to submit a medical certificate, Aadhaar card and fee payment receipt number to the swimming pool office within 30 days after submitting the online application form and paying the fee online.

The applicant’s membership will be made active after the verification of these documents. The member’s photograph will then be registered on the basis of the latest technology for ‘Face Recognition’.