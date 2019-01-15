Mumbai: BMC starts Rs 2-crore campaign to improve Swachh survey ranking

In an attempt to improve it’s ranking in the Swachh Sarvekshan 2019, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a drive to educate people to provide feedback on the civic body’s efforts on waste management.

The BMC is spending about Rs 2 crore on awareness campaign and cleanliness activities all over the city in the wake of the survey.

An official from the Solid Waste Management said, “In this exercise, people’s participation also has an important role to play in keeping their city clean because of the method adopted by the central government’s team is different. The Centre’s team will pay a surprise visit to the city. They will not inform us and can randomly visit places and cross-check our claims by interacting with people. So, we are focusing on making people aware of the BMC’s efforts and steps taken on waste management.”

According to officials, the civic body’s drive includes wall paintings, street plays, putting up banners and posters, organising swachhata raths and stationing new litter bins.

The official said, “The city has very complex geography and huge population. Keeping that in mind, we have chosen three-star categories as we still need to implement some waste management measures.”

Last week, Assistant Municipal Commissioners of all respective wards had been asked to conduct surprise visits to their area in the morning to check garbage collection, toilet cleanliness, waste disposal and waste processing by bulk generators.

Earlier, the BMC had given itself three out of seven stars in self assessment of the sarvekshan. The survey includes checking of waste segregation, door-to-door collection, scientific method of waste disposal, spot fines and waste processing at source by big establishments. Last year, Mumbai had been ranked 18 and was declared the cleanest state capital. But unlike last year, this time the method has been changed by the central government’s team, said a civic official.

Meanwhile, activists and civilians questioned the expenditure of Rs 2 crore on the whole exercise of public awareness for the ranking.