Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 9 cr on guards for Covid screening

The BMC has spent Rs 9 crore on private security guards deployed at railway stations, airports and COVID-19 care centres for screening of passengers for COVID-19.

The proposal was approved by the Standing Committee on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the BMC was screening outbound passengers at railway stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Dadar and Bandra between November 2020 and June 2021.

So far BMC has already paid Rs 7 crore and the remaining Rs 2 crore will be paid now. The security services will continue till September 30. There were 150 security guards deployed at various places.

Apart from railway stations, the guards were posted at Sahar Airport, Bandra-Kurla Complex Covid Centre, Dahisar Octroi Naka Covid Centre and Dahisar Kandarpada Covid Centre since January 2020.