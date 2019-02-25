Mumbai: BMC sets up panel for waste collectors

In a bid to streamline the private companies and NGOs working in waste collection and processing, the BMC now plans to empanel these organisations. The civic body has set up a committee to formulate rules for this.

Advertising

The move comes after the civic body received complaints from bulk generators that the private companies charged exorbitant amounts to collect and process waste. Starting January 2018, the BMC stopped collecting wet waste from housing societies and establishments that generate more than 100 kg waste daily or have an area of more than 20,000 sqm to reduce the amount of garbage transported to three dumping grounds in the city.

Bulk generators that failed to process waste had started approaching private players to collect waste.

In addition to the exorbitant amount starting from Rs 200 per kg, most of the waste collectors in the city mentioned that they dump the waste outside the city limits. However, there is no supervision in place for such waste collectors. “The committee will look into framing rules for waste collectors and processors. Once empanelled, the bulk generators can select the organisations they want to sell the waste to and not get fleeced in the process,” said Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management.

The solid waste management rules, 2016, mandates waste generators to segregate waste into three categories: biodegradables, dry (plastic, paper, metal, wood, etc.) and domestic hazardous waste (diapers, napkins, mosquito repellants, cleaning agents etc.) before handing it over to the collector.

Advertising

Currently, the city generates 7,500 metric tonne waste daily, of which 3,000 metric tonnes is dumped in Kanjurmarg, 2,000 metric tonne at Deonar and the remaining 1,500 metric tonnes at Mulund dumping ground.