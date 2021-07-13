Mumbai: BMC seeks responses from more firms for operating electric & peddle cycles

Owing to a poor response to its Public Bike Sharing (PBS) policy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public notice seeking responses from more companies. Under the policy, the civic body will encourage people to use e-bike or pedal cycles with an automatic lock system by connecting workplaces to railway stations.

Officials said that despite the policy being in effect since March 2020, there has been a lukewarm response to the initiative due to COVID-19 and other reasons like difficulty in finding space for dedicated cycling routes. So far, the BMC has received responses from only two firms.

BMC’s Roads and Traffic Department issued a notice on July 13 seeking more companies to come forward to make the project successful. The civic body will now offer some more incentives like free parking spaces for these cycles for one year and next year’s rent will be calculated based on the success of the project.

“The companies coming forward will be given relief in rent of parking space for the first year. For the second year the rent will be decided based on the revenue, “said a senior official from BMC.

Earlier, the two companies had agreed to run cycling routes in areas like Dadar, Bandra, Malad, Andheri, Ghatkopar on a pilot basis.

The firms will be given rights to advertise on these bikes and stand to generate revenue. The routes will be finalised after checking all factors like whether the footpath is not obstructed due to the parking of bicycles.