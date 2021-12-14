Mumbai: BMC seals four buildings in Bandra, Khar after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed four buildings in Bandra and Khar on Tuesday after Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said the civic body also organized testing camps in these four buildings on Tuesday to check the spread of infection among other residents.

On Sunday, Kapoor and Arora’s test results came positive. They were tested on Saturday after showing mild symptoms. Following the development, the civic body did contact tracing of all 30 high-risk contacts of both actors. They have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

An inquiry revealed that Kapoor and Arora attended a party at director Karan Johar’s house last Wednesday. The party was also attended by Seema Khan (wife of actor Sohail Khan), who had already tested Covid positive.

As a precautionary measure, civic officials said that they have decided to organize testing camps at the Satguru Sharan Building (Kareena Kapoor), Residency Building (Karan Johar), Sarkar Heritage (Amrita Arora) and Kiran Apartment (Seema Khan).

According to sources, the actors told the BMC that there were about 10 people in the party. However, officials said that there could be more guests. Sources said that the report of Karan Johar has come negative.

Results of all the high-risk contacts of Kapoor and Arora were expected to come on Tuesday evening. Earlier, the BMC’s H-West ward had sealed flats of both actors following the Covid-19 protocol.

“To ensure that the event does not become a super-spreader of Covid-19, we have organized a testing camp in all these four buildings,” said an official from the BMC.