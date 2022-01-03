Mumbai: BMC-run schools suspend classes for Standard I to IX, XI till Jan 31

In the wake of a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that classes for Standard I to IX and XI in schools run by the civic body will remain suspended till January 31. BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi said that online and hybrid classes for Standard X and XII will continue.

He added, “Students in the age group of 15 to 18 will be called to schools to take the vaccine. Teachers will resume online classes starting January 4.”

Notably, along with the rest of the country, vaccination for teenagers from 15 to 18 years started in Mumbai on Monday. Vaccination for this age group is being carried out at nine jumbo centres, with each centre having a capacity to vaccinate 1,500 children daily, said Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of the BMC.

After a week-long winter break, civic-run schools had reopened on Monday.

Many private schools in the city, which were scheduled to reopen post the Christmas break, deferred resumption of classes. In most private schools, classes for Standard I to VII are being held online, while senior students have been allowed to attend in-person classes.

Primary and middle school students in Mumbai had started attending in-person classes from December 15 after a hiatus of 20 months. Earlier, the decision to reopen schools in the city was postponed to December 15 from December 1 owing to the detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 8,063 new Covid-19 cases along with 578 recoveries. The city reported 6,347 infections on Saturday.