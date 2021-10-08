A whole new look: Year after rebranding, BMC invites tenders for new signboards in civic-run schools

A year after municipal schools in the city were rebranded as Mumbai Public School, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders for installing signboards on the gates of the campuses to reflect the new name and logo.

The BMC has floated a tender worth Rs 12 crore for putting signboards and gates with new names in seven zones covering all municipal school buildings.

In February 2020, the civic general body had cleared a proposal of renaming civic schools as ‘MPS’ (Mumbai Public School). The decision was taken to change the image of municipal schools and attract more students as the numbers had seen a drop in the last few years.

According to a report by Praja Foundation, as many as 257 BMC schools have been shut and the enrollment rate in the last decade has reduced by 59 per cent. While 67,477 students were studying in these schools in 2009-10, the number plunged to 27,918 in 2018-19.

Along with rebranding, the civic body, in the past, has started several English-medium schools and introduced CBSE and ICSE syllabus there.

This year, municipal commissioner I S Chahal, in his budget speech, had made provision of Rs 2 crore for 10 new CBSE schools in the city.

“The project is part of last year’s decision. New signboards have been designed and they will be put outside every BMC school. They will feature the MPS logo along with the name. The entrance gate will also be changed,” said an official from BMC.

He added, “After contractors are finalised, a proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approval. After this, work will start and it is expected to be completed in the next nine months.”

According to the tender documents, the civic body’s estimated cost of work in zone 1 (Churchgate, Byculla, Grant Road) is Rs 1.84 crore, in zone 2 (Worli, Dadar, Sion) Rs 1.99 crore, for zone 3 (Bandra, Andheri) Rs 97.13 lakh, for zone 4 (Goregaon, Jogeshwari) Rs 1.60 crore, for zone 5 (Kurla, Chembur) Rs 1.81 crore, zone 6 (Ghatkopar, Mulund) Rs 2.35 crore, and for Zone 7 (Kandivali, Dahisar) 1.77 crore.

According to an official from the Education Department, there are 963 municipal schools in Mumbai of which 467 are in BMC-owned school buildings. The BMC runs primary schools in eight languages with 2.1 lakh children as students.