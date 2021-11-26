Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 78 crore as fine from people not wearing masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 78 crore as fine in over one year from people for not wearing masks in public places. From April 8 last year to November 24 this year, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 78.55 crore from over 39 lakh citizens who were caught without wearing masks in public places, in Mumbai.

The civic body made masks mandatory in public places last year in April to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A fine of Rs 200 is levied in case of non-adherence. There are 1,200 marshals deployed in the city with 50 marshals in each of the 24 municipal wards to fine people for not adhering to Covid norms.

According to BMC data, most offenders — 3,06,548 people — were caught in the K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West) and Versova and Juhu beach, amounting to a fine of over Rs 6.17 crore. On November 24 alone, 5,269 people were penalised by the BMCs clean up marshals and an amount of Rs 10.53 lakh was collected.