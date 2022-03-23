Mumbai civic body to monitor road repairs with CCTVs

To ensure quality work in road repair and construction contracts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a decision to ask contractors to install CCTV at project sites. According to officials from the Roads & Traffic Department, the CCTV feed will be shared with BMC officials in real-time.

The BMC maintains about a 2,000 km road network in Mumbai. “The CCTV will help BMC officials keep track of ongoing road repair and construction works. This will also keep check on the quality of work. The CCTV feed will be directly accessed by road department engineers,” said an official from the civic body.

So far, the BMC has concretized about 1,000 km roads in the city. Repair works of about 200 km is ongoing.

Recently, in a meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, a decision to appoint a Quality Management Agency for monitoring road works was taken. The BMC has finalised eight agencies for the same. These agencies will be appointed for two years.