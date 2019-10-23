Mumbai: BMC reveals revamp plan of CSMT junction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday revealed the proposed redesign of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus traffic junction, which it hopes will improve traffic flow and make it safer and more friendly for pedestrians.

The changes, which include creating zebra crossings, extending curbs, adding refuge islands, establishing dedicated parking spots, benches, planters and pavers, will be implemented on an experimental basis over the following days.

“The aesthetics of the design have been aligned with the goals of the Heritage Committee, respecting the historic nature of this site. The redesign process culminated with a re-visualisation of the intersection that capitalises on unused spaces to make the streetscape safer for all road users,” read the official release from BMC on Tuesday.

According to officials, the changes will be complemented by community engagement and people’s perspectives on the redesign will be invited and considered if the BMC decides to move forward with permanent design and construction.

The redesign was done by the National Association of City Transportation Officials-Global Designing Cities Initiative, after several on-site traffic studies and under guidelines of the Global Street Design Guide.

The project, which is being carried out with the help of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, was announced in November 2018 during the visit to Mumbai of Janette Sadik-Khan, principal, Bloomberg Associates and former commissioner at New York City Department of Transportation.