Mumbai: BMC removes 782 vehicles left on streets, auction of unclaimed vehicles soon

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed 782 abandoned vehicles from the roadside in the last one week across the city. Taking note of complaints from citizens about abandoned vehicles causing hindrance to traffic and day-to-day cleaning of the streets, the BMC decided to intensify the action against such vehicles.

The BMC officials have issued notices to 2,381 vehicle owners to remove their vehicles from roads in 24 administrative wards. After the notices were issued, 379 owners removed their vehicles while the corporation removed 782 vehicles, which includes 314 two wheelers, 286 three wheelers and 182 four wheelers.

Recently, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey held a joint meeting with BMC and police officials on removing abandoned vehicles from the roads.

Civic officials said that the vehicles that are not claimed by anybody will be auctioned. “We have put notices on abandoned vehicles to clear them as soon as possible. If respective owners fail to clear, then we will start the process of auction following legal action. The seized vehicles will be kept at BMC plots. The owners can approach the civic body and take back their vehicles after paying a penalty,” said a BMC official.

The official added, “We will complete all legal formalities of auctioning the vehicles in the next 15 days.”

Last week, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Chanda Jadhav, n-charge of Removal of Encroachment (RE) department, during a joint meeting instructed all 24 assistant municipal commissioners to form a team to act against abandoned vehicles. BMC initiated the action after meeting with the police commissioner.

The civic body has also identified a few plots in Kalachowki, Mulund, Vikhroli and Goregaon area to keep these seized vehicles. Before the outbreak of Covid-19, the BMC and police had jointly started action against abandoned vehicles on city roads. However, after the pandemic, the drive came to a standstill. The BMC has also decided to take regular review of the action against such vehicles.