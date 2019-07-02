Mumbai: BMC releases first installment of Rs 200 crore aid for BEST

After the process of hiring 450 buses on a wet lease was initiated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic body released Rs 200 crore as the first installment of its pledged financial aid. Officials said the money was released last Friday.

On June 19, the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared a proposal of granting a financial aid of Rs 600 crore to the cash-strapped BEST. While granting the aid, the civic body had imposed several conditions such as implementing reforms, including increase in the number of buses through a wet lease, commercialisation of BEST properties and reduction in bus fares.

However, in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the BMC and the BEST, it was mentioned that initially, Rs 100 crore will be given as a first installment and the rest of the amount will be released in a phased manner, depending on the progress made in implementing the BMC recommendations.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told The Indian Express, “Since the BEST had already started the process of hiring 450 buses on a wet lease, we have decided to grant them Rs 200 crore. New buses and reduced fares will help the BEST to increase its ridership.”

Last week, the BEST committee also cleared a proposal of implementing minimum fare of buses at Rs 5 and Rs 6 (air-conditioned). The BEST has been asked to increase its existing fleet to 7,000 in the next three months. As of now, there are 3,337 buses in its fleet.

“The BEST is supposed to submit a report in the next three months on the compliance. The contractor hired for supplying 450 diesel buses will also give drivers and maintenance staff,” a BMC official said.