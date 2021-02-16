Mumbai: BMC releases corporators’ fund worth Rs 350 crore

The amount was the unused part of a larger corporator fund of Rs 750 crore given through the BMC standing committee to corporators to carry out discretionary civil development works in their electoral wards. (File Photo)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday released corporators’ fund worth Rs 350 crore, which had been put on hold by the civic body last week. The amount was the unused part of a larger corporator fund of Rs 750 crore given through the BMC standing committee to corporators to carry out discretionary civil development works in their electoral wards.

The funds were frozen by the civic body last Friday after the BJP filed a complaint with the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) against the BMC’s bid to buy 30 food and vegetable trucks, alleging that these were being purchased for distribution as freebies in Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav’s constituency (no. 209) in Byculla.

Mishra also demanded an audit of the purchases, alleging that they were done in violation of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) norms and lodged a complaint with the Mumbai municipal commissioner.

BJP challenged the administration’s decision to freeze the funds at a press conference held on Monday afternoon at the civic headquarters in Fort. BJP’s Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “The administration cannot freeze funds that have been duly allotted to corporators’ corpus via the standing committee’s approval. Any decision regarding this amount needs to be taken with the standing committee’s approval.”