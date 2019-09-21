Mumbai: BMC reinstates assistant civic chief of Ward B

THE BMC on Friday reinstated the assistant municipal commissioner of B Ward, Vivek Rahi, who was suspended after the July 16 building collapse in Dongri, claiming 13 lives.

Advertising

Officials said that during inquiry, it has been found that Rahi was not fully responsible for illegal constructions in his ward, as it was the assistant engineer’s responsibility to look into such matters.

“Rahi has been reinstated to his original post of executive engineer. He was holding the additional charge of assistant municipal commissioner of B Ward. But he will be posted in some other ward. A detailed inquiry will also be conducted against the assistant engineer of the ward,” said an official.

Two days after the building collapsed in Dongri, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had suspended Rahi. A team of the BMC vigilance department had visited the ward and found that officials had not taken action against many illegal structures that had come up.