Mumbai: BMC records show collapsed portion of building part of property, cess paid to MHADA

THE PORTION of the Kesarbai Mansion that collapsed in Dongri on Tuesday is part of the same property and assessment tax had been collected from it since 1994, said Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. According to the civic chief, the collapsed part has the same property card and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had paid cess to the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA).

On Wednesday, at the Standing Committee meeting, corporators from all parties demanded action against civic officials in connection to the Dongri collapse, alleging that the structure was illegal and officials had failed take action.

“The portion of Kesarbai Mansion which collapsed in Dongri has the same property card. According to our records, assessment tax was collected from the property and cess was paid to the MHADA. The documents show that there was a garage and godown on the ground floor. However, no plan of the building is available with the civic body. We will conduct an inquiry about the property card entry and take further action,” said Pardeshi before the Standing Committee.

On Tuesday, a portion of the Kesarbai Mansion collapsed in Dongri, killing 13 people and leaving nine injured. Hours after the collapse, the BMC and the MHADA started trading barbs. While the MHADA distanced itself from the property saying it was illegal, and that they had complained against it, the BMC said it was a cessed property and this fact was mentioned in the property card.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja demanded action against officials and said, “Since the BMC is the planning authority, it was the assistant municipal commissioner and designated officers’ responsibility for acting against any illegality. But they failed and now the civic body should take action against them.”