Panic over NRC and CAA: Corporators say long queues outside BMC for papers, seek more staff

Raising the issue at the BMC’s Standing Committee meeting, Shaikh said, “For obtaining a birth certificate people have to wait for months… for simple corrections in names they made to run from pillar to post. Raising the issue at the BMC’s Standing Committee meeting, Shaikh said, “For obtaining a birth certificate people have to wait for months… for simple corrections in names they made to run from pillar to post.

To tackle a reported surge in the number of people queuing up at BMC’s local ward offices for obtaining and rectification of birth, death and marriage certificates, corporators have demanded that the online system for issuing such certificates be improved and the number of staff in its health department increased.

Claiming that the proposed nationwide Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) has created a panic among people, especially minorities, Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh Thursday said while people are queuing up at ward offices to get certificates there are few officials to assist them.

Raising the issue at the BMC’s Standing Committee meeting, Shaikh said, “For obtaining a birth certificate people have to wait for months… for simple corrections in names they made to run from pillar to post. The BMC should make a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on how to get a certificate or how to make corrections in names. The shortage of staff in civic wards’ health department should also be first. At least, the civic body should issue a seven-day deadline to issue documents.”

Shaikh also demanded that the civic body should digitise the procedure to obtain such documents to ease the burden of civic officials.

Congress leader and Bandra corporator Asif Zakeria also claimed that there was a panic among people.

NCP group leader Rakhi Jadhav also alleged that people were “scared” due to CAA and NRC, and there was panic among them to get documents.

BJP corporator, Prabhakar Shinde slammed the opposition parties for “spreading misinformation” among citizens over CAA and NPR.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App