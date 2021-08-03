Mumbai: BMC proposes to waive off tax for residential properties of ex-servicemen

According to the BMC proposal, the defence personnel should get relevant certificates from the district sainik welfare office to make available the benefits of the scheme or to submit domicile certificates to prove they are living in the state since the last 15 years. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to waive off the property tax of residential properties owned by ex-servicemen, wives of martyrs and parents of unmarried martyrs.

A proposal of waiver of the property tax for ex-servicemen will be tabled before the standing committee for approval on Wednesday. Officials said that the proposal is likely to get cleared in the meeting.

The BMC’s decision comes after Maharashtra government’s notification issued in September, 2020, under which all urban local bodies had been asked to waive off property tax for ex-defence personnel.

According to the BMC proposal, the defence personnel should get relevant certificates from the district sainik welfare office to make available the benefits of the scheme or to submit domicile certificates to prove they are living in the state since the last 15 years.

According to the reports, there are over 2 lakh ex-servicemen in the state. The eligible person will get the benefit on only one residential property.