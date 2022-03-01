Mumbai: BMC proposes repair works on Eastern Freeway

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to take up repair works of a part of the Eastern Freeway between Bhakti Park and the entrance of the tunnels. The civic body will spend Rs 27.05 crore on the project.

According to the proposal, the existing patch between Bhakti Park and the entrance of the tunnels has developed severe cracks and potholes. The work includes concretisation of the damaged patches and resurfacing the 7.6-km stretch with bitumen and mastic asphalt.

The work is expected to be completed in the next one year. The proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee Wednesday. BMC officials said the work can start immediately after the approval.

The eastern freeway, which connects south Mumbai in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus area to Govandi and Chembur, was constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority and later in 2015, it was handed over to the BMC for maintenance.