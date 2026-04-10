Boosting transparency, accountability: BMC likely to explore possibility of live telecast of its general body proceedings

Slated to be tabled for discussion later this month, the proposal will require a formal vote before it is cleared. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to look at the possibility of live telecast of its general body proceedings. The demand for live telecast of civic hall proceedings — where corporators make policy decisions for Mumbai — has been made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to enhance accountability and boost transparency.

The proposal, floated by senior Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai Mayor Shraddha Jadhav, is slated to come up in the civic body for discussion this month. In her notice of motion, dated March 23, Jadhav said despite being the largest municipal corporation in Asia, its functioning is not open to public scrutiny.