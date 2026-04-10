Boosting transparency, accountability: BMC likely to explore possibility of live telecast of its general body proceedings

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to look at the possibility of live telecast of its general body proceedings. The demand for live telecast of civic hall proceedings — where corporators make policy decisions for Mumbai — has been made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to enhance accountability and boost transparency.
The proposal, floated by senior Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai Mayor Shraddha Jadhav, is slated to come up in the civic body for discussion this month. In her notice of motion, dated March 23, Jadhav said despite being the largest municipal corporation in Asia, its functioning is not open to public scrutiny.
“During the general body proceedings as well as special meetings, issues which directly affect the daily lives of citizens are discussed and deliberated upon. Therefore, there is an urgent need to bring these discussions before the general public in a bid to increase citizen participation as well as create awareness on how the civic body functions. In view of this, the BMC must telecast its proceedings live as well as record the discussions along the lines of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative assembly,” reads the notice.
Jadhav added that if implemented, the move will play a crucial role in improving transparency within administration as well as make them more accountable.
Slated to be tabled for discussion later this month, the proposal will require a formal vote before it is cleared. Every month, 227 elected representatives alongside 10 nominated corporators convene in the BMC’s heritage hall in Fort to discuss public issues and frame policy decisions for the city. Besides, the corporators have been inducted into four statutory committees: standing, education, improvement and BEST committees, which convene weekly or fortnightly to deliberate upon budgetary clearances, land development works, welfare of civic education services as well as BEST operations. Also, several local issues pertaining to water services, road works, legal affairs, markets, fire services and provision of healthcare services are discussed during the proceedings of six special committees ranging from works committee to women and child welfare committee.
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