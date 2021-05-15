Mumbai: BMC prepares to tackle heavy rains

While the Mumbai Fire Brigade was directed to deploy flood rescue squads at six beaches, the BMC asked the police to deploy mobile vans at these spots. (File Photo)

In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Friday instructed officials to take appropriate actions, including pruning dangerous trees, deploying water pumps at flood-prone areas and equipping the emergency management system in Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting with assistant and deputy commissioners to discuss preparations for the heavy rain and strong winds that the city is set to witness on Sunday due to the cyclone.

The civic body has already pruned trees near the jumbo Covid-19 centres. As many as 384 trees were pruned from near Richardson and Cruddas, BKC, Nesco and Dahisar centres.

Anticipating power outage, the BMC also instructed hospitals to make necessary arrangements like back-up generators. The 24 ward officers were instructed to prepare temporary shelters.

While the Mumbai Fire Brigade was directed to deploy flood rescue squads at six beaches, the BMC asked the police to deploy mobile vans at these spots. The BMC’s disaster management department is coordinating with the Navy, the Coast Guard, the Army and the National Disaster Response Team for assistance if required, said officials.