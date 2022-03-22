Mumbai: With polls postponed, party offices to remain open at BMC headquarters

Political parties will be allowed to keep their offices open at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai. This comes after municipal commissioner and administrator I S Chahal’s nod for keeping offices open so that citizens can approach civic issues of their areas.

The five-year term of the elected body of the BMC ended on March 7. However, the elections to the civic body have been postponed due to the OBC reservation issue. Following this, the state government appointed an administrator in the BMC to look after day-to-day functioning.

Earlier, former corporators from the Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party had met Chahal requesting him to allow party offices to be kept open.

“The party offices help citizens to approach corporators for civic issues. Former corporators will be allowed to sit in party offices and they can help citizens, “said a Shiv Sena corporator.

In BMC headquarter, there are party offices of BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party.