Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels

Mumbaikars are likely to get food delivery in steel tiffin boxes which need to be returned to the restaurant right away if all goes according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan. This is part of an effort to reinforce the plastic ban and discourage the use of single-use plastic.
The civic body has decided to take action against hotel and restaurant owners who continue to use single-use plastic for their day-to-day business, delivery and takeaway of food. In the coming week, the civic body will meet hotel owners associations from Mumbai to explore other options and chart a road map going forward to eliminate the use of plastic.
A senior civic official said: “The BMC is proposing alternatives to the restaurant owners such as steel tiffin boxes. This is a one-time investment for restaurants. Alternatives for cutlery will also be proposed.”
Polythene bags, single-use plastic tiffins, and aluminium foil used for packaging in food delivery land up in household garbage or clog drains on the streets, the official said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Maharashtra government in 2018 banned the usage of single-use plastic. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rules were relaxed. The government recently announced that the plastic ban will be reinforced across Maharashtra from July 1, 2022, and added a few more items to the list, such as paper cups and plates that are coated with plastic or aluminium.
Presently, plastic packaging polythene bags, plastic containers, spoons, cups and straws are banned from use in Maharashtra.
Last month, the BMC started taking action against shops and small establishments for violations of the ban.
Bengaluru: A year later, Singena Agrahara lake’s water quality improves
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Chahar picks the first wicket in powerplay
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels
Bengaluru: A year later, Singena Agrahara lake’s water quality improves
Sunil Mittal hails ease of doing business as Bharti Airtel gets spectrum allocation letter within hours of dues payment
This sattu drink will help repair muscle, aid weight loss, prevent constipation
Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world’s top 20 most polluted cities; here is the full list
Gujarat’s Dharoi dam water release: Lower promenades of Sabarmati riverfront to be closed from today
Arbitration cases in various cooperative societies: ‘Defaulter’ farmers in ‘salsi’ cases fear attachment of their property
CDAC C-CAT Result 2022: How to check first round of seat allocation result
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented’ a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist
Farmers begin 75-hour protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni
Struggling KSRTC comes up with budget-friendly tour package with focus on Mahabharatha
Interstate drug peddler from Goa held in Hyderabad
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Chahar picks the first wicket in powerplay
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels
Bengaluru: A year later, Singena Agrahara lake’s water quality improves
Sunil Mittal hails ease of doing business as Bharti Airtel gets spectrum allocation letter within hours of dues payment
This sattu drink will help repair muscle, aid weight loss, prevent constipation
Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world’s top 20 most polluted cities; here is the full list
Gujarat’s Dharoi dam water release: Lower promenades of Sabarmati riverfront to be closed from today
Arbitration cases in various cooperative societies: ‘Defaulter’ farmers in ‘salsi’ cases fear attachment of their property
CDAC C-CAT Result 2022: How to check first round of seat allocation result
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented’ a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist
Farmers begin 75-hour protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni
Struggling KSRTC comes up with budget-friendly tour package with focus on Mahabharatha
Interstate drug peddler from Goa held in Hyderabad