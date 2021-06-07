Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate staff of hotels, restaurants ahead of reopening

The BMC is also looking at the possibility of vaccinating employees of shopping establishments. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Ahead of the reopening of hotels and restaurants in the city for dine-in facility, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to vaccinate employees of these establishments. In a meeting on Friday, assistant municipal commissioners were asked to prepare a list of such establishments and employees remaining to be vaccinated in their areas by June 7.

The BMC on Friday said it is working towards formulating a plan for vaccinating the employees of restaurants and hotels. The move is to vaccinate employees in the 18-44 age group working in this sector, which is currently suspended in the city.

During the lockdown restrictions since April this year, restaurants and hotels were allowed to continue with delivery services, but were not added as a priority group to get the vaccines.

“Currently, we are collecting data from hotels and restaurants and the number of employees that are yet to be vaccinated. Depending on the headcount, we will reserve a quota of vaccines at civic-run centres for the employees on a particular day in a week. The plan will be finalised this week,” said a civic official.

By Monday evening or Tuesday morning, each ward officer should send the list of hotels and restaurants in their areas to the BMC headquarters.

The BMC is also looking at the possibility of vaccinating employees of shopping establishments.

Reeling under the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise vaccination of its frontline staff.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) had stated that the first and second lockdowns affected over 20 lakh jobs and that the industry suffered a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore each month that it was closed.

As per data from HRAWI, there are around 2,10,000 restaurants and 10,500 hotels in the state and the industry generates around 30 lakh jobs directly and indirectly.

Last month, the Kerala government added 32 groups to the newly created list of frontline workers who need priority vaccination, including hotel and restaurant staff and delivery agents.