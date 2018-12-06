Mumbai: BMC plans to beautify spaces under sky-walks, metro stations

After gardens under flyovers, the civic body now plans to beautify spaces under sky-walks and metro stations with vertical gardens, or greening of pillars, and ramp walls with potted plants. Six areas in the Island City and seven each in the western and eastern suburbs have been identified for the project.

Advertising

Skywalks in Dahisar east and west will get vertical gardens, as will the walls of metro stations at Asalpha and Jagruti Nagar. Seven flyovers, including Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, will get similar vertical gardens along the ramp walls.

With this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will cover a total area of nearly 1,04,000 sqft. In addition to gardens, areas under some flyovers will have skating rinks, jogging tracks, lawns and play areas for children, on the lines of projects under Tulpule flyover in Matunga. As many as 22 flyovers will get such beautification projects, including the seven with vertical gardens.

The BMC is likely to spend over Rs 14.60 crore for the project. Tendering process is in final stages. Once approved by the standing committee, work is likely to be completed in six months. ENS