Mumbai: BMC plans dedicated feeding areas for stray dogs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to create dedicated feeding areas for stray dogs. The civic body has started to identify designated spaces in each ward, BMC sources said.

As per a census conducted by BMC health department in 2014, there are over 95,000 stray dogs in Mumbai.

“The designated places will help reduce conflict between people who feed dogs in open areas and other residents. The BMC will also speak with animal rights activists to chalk out the plan,” said a BMC official.

However, some officials said that finding dedicated areas to feed strays would be difficult in Mumbai owing to the land constraint in the metropolis.