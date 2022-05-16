scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: BMC plans dedicated feeding areas for stray dogs

As per a census conducted by BMC health department in 2014, there are over 95,000 stray dogs in Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 16, 2022 2:33:22 pm
"The BMC will also speak with animal rights activists to chalk out the plan,” said a BMC official.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to create dedicated feeding areas for stray dogs. The civic body has started to identify designated spaces in each ward, BMC sources said.

As per a census conducted by BMC health department in 2014, there are over 95,000 stray dogs in Mumbai.

Read |Mumbai coastal road project: BMC says no to planners’ design change proposal

“The designated places will help reduce conflict between people who feed dogs in open areas and other residents. The BMC will also speak with animal rights activists to chalk out the plan,” said a BMC official.

More from Mumbai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, some officials said that finding dedicated areas to feed strays would be difficult in Mumbai owing to the land constraint in the metropolis.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illnessPremium
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illness
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement