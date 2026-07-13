After fatal accident, open manholes in Mumbai to be surrounded by ‘railguard

Overflowing stormwater drains mixed with sewage have inundated both sides of the road between Raheja Vista and Florentina housing societies at NIBM Annexe. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

To improve the safety around open manholes during civic works, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to pilot a new “manhole railguard”.

The move comes days after 55-year-old Aslam Isaq Shaikh died after falling into an open manhole in Saki Naka.

The BMC has decided to pilot the new “manhole railguard” model in L ward, which includes Saki Naka and Chandivali.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and senior civic officials reviewed the prototype on Monday.

How the new railguard will work

According to the preliminary design, the proposed “manhole railguard” is a square-shaped protective enclosure that surrounds an open manhole from all four sides, preventing pedestrians from accidentally stepping or falling into it while work is underway.