Soon, book parking spaces in Mumbai in advance through app: BMC

(Written by Sanjana Bhalerao)

Advertising

TO EASE parking woes in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to develop a cellphone application to book parking spaces in advance, just like ticket-booking apps.

The app will let a user search for available parking slots and book them in advance for an hour or more.

“Parking charges can be paid online. Residents just have to show the e-invoice at the parking lot to get the reserved space,” said a civic official.

Advertising

Another civic official added, “If in any new ward, you are unaware of the parking spots, the app will list it down for you.”

“Getting parking spaces in Mumbai is often a harrowing experience. There are currently 91 on-street parking sites and 47 off-street locations or constructed parking lots, which can park 20,000 vehicles. On the other hand, Mumbai has 32 lakh vehicles, as per RTO data from January,” said the official.

The civic body is collating data on parking lots in all the 24 wards in the city. The planners from an independent parking authority are also interacting with residents, housing societies and officials from commercial establishments among others to discuss sharing of their parking spaces with the public. The data collected then will be imposed on Geographic Information System(GIS) map and will be made into an app to give a live picture of parking spaces, available ward-wise.

Earlier this year, BMC created a budget for a parking authority along with a provision of Rs 3 crore. A team of 12 planners and GIS mapping experts have been roped in for creating the database.