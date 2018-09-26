Mumbai: BMC panel approves Rs 12,721-crore project, work set to begin in October

As a part of the project, 90 hectare land would be reclaimed that would be available for the citizens as open space. (Photos: Prashant Nadkar/File) As a part of the project, 90 hectare land would be reclaimed that would be available for the citizens as open space. (Photos: Prashant Nadkar/File)

The decks for the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) have been cleared with the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday giving its approval for Rs 12,721 crore project. The construction work of the project is likely to begin in October.

Several questions were raised during the standing committee meeting by corporators on cost escalation from initial costs of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 12,721 crore of the 9.98 km coastal road from Princess Street flyover at Marine Lines to Worli end of Bandra Worli Sea Link. It will have four interchanges and two tunnels.

“The rise in the cost is due to the various taxes and fees such as water and sewerage tax, supervisory fees of civic body with others. Besides, since this is first such kind of project in the country, the provision of contingency fund has been made. Considering all these and few other factors, the final actual cost of the project is Rs 6,195 crores,” said Ajoy Mehta, civic chief, in a statement before the standing committee.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project is one of the pet projects of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who first proposed it in 2013.

As a part of the project, 90 hectare land would be reclaimed that would be available for the citizens as open space. “It would be a toll-free road. Besides, it will have cycling track, public garden, 6.45 km promenade jogging track for citizens,” said Mehta.

He further said that civic body has followed the Central Vigilance Commission’s guidelines and FIDIC guidelines followed at the international level for inviting the tenders for the project. He further said that the 9.98 km stretch has been divided into three stretches —Priyadarshani Park to Baroda Palace, Baroda Palace to Worli end of Sea link and Princess street to Priyadarshani Park —and the work on all three stretches would commence simultaneously.

“The project will boost the public transport system and will help to reduce the travel time. The road is expected to reduce travel time by 70 percent and will save 34 percent fuel every year,” said Mehta adding it would help to reduce the noise and air pollution.

