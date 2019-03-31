Mumbai: BMC orders forensic audit of SAP software to check for manipulation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has ordered a forensic audit of the software it uses to manage its data, payment of salaries, issuing of tenders and services such as issuing of licences.

The audit of the SAP (System, Applications, Protocol) software, to be completed within two months, will check the system for any loopholes or tampering as well as its robustness.

Speaking at the BMC’s general body meeting, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal said, “The forensic audit was ordered last month to check the robustness of the system. To check if somebody is manipulating the system, for example, opening the tender before the scheduled time or accessing it without permission. The report is expected within two months, following which we can assess and improve the system.”

The Opposition had on Thursday demanded an inquiry into potential loopholes in the system, after licences were issued to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta for a hookah parlour and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a bar and restaurant.

The two licences were issued in August 2018 with a year-long validity.