Mumbai: BMC opens kabaddi court at 5,500-sq ft Dahisar facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created its first designated space for kabaddi players with the inauguration of a 5,500-sq ft facility located along Link Road in Dahisar (West). The ground has a special area marked for kabaddi, apart from a football turf, cricket pitches and a jogging track for senior citizens.

A senior civic official said, “The BMC has spent Rs 1.10 crore on development and beautification of this open space into a recreation ground. There have been demands for a designated kabaddi court from sportspersons, especially after the Kabaddi Premier League was launched. Currently, kabaddi players struggle to find space in playgrounds as most of these are occupied by cricket players.”

Last year, the civic body had announced that in a bid to promote other sports such as kabaddi and kho-kho, special spaces would be created within new playgrounds. Also, according to the new Development Plan, the BMC has a target of creating over 700 sports complexes. Mumbai has a dismal record of open space per person with the DP 2034 now proposing to ensure 3.36 sqm of open space availability per capita in comparison to the existing 1.28 sqm. The international standards for open space per person is 4 square metre, said an official.