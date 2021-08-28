Mumbai: BMC online survey seeks ideas to make city cleanest by 2030

To prepare a vision document for 2030 on waste management, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a survey seeking response from Mumbaikars.

The civic body has created an online survey sheet which contains questions on how Mumbai could be made the cleanest global city by 2030. Those who take the survey will also be asked for ideas on waste segregation and others. The survey was launched Friday evening.

BMC has also asked citizens to pay charges for garbage services. BMC officials said the survey will help the civic body prepare a roadmap and reform solid waste management under ‘Vision 2030’. On a daily basis, Mumbai generates around 6,000 metric tonne garbage and now, the civic body is pushing for segregation at source.

In Mumbai, BMC has about 28,000 people’s workforce to manage the day-to-day cleaning of the city.

“Citizens’ participation is important for segregation of wet and dry waste which is one of the key factors in waste management. The next step is the scientific process of the collected waste. Decentralised management of waste is also published by encouraging big housing societies or establishments to do composting at their premises,” said a senior official from BMC.

Citizens can use the link https://bmc-survey.netlify.app/ to take up the survey.