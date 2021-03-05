scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Latest news

Mumbai: BMC official held for sexual harassment of colleague

According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon of March 2 in a BMC office. The accused was identified as Prakash Sable, who works as a supervisor in the solid waste department.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 5, 2021 12:42:51 am
BMC, sexual harassment case, solid waste department, BMC sexual harrsement, mumbai news, indian expressThe complainant alleged that the accused was stalking and sexually harassing her since February this year. (File)

Police on Thursday arrested a 52-year-old BMC official for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a colleague at the workplace.

According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon of March 2 in a BMC office. The accused was identified as Prakash Sable, who works as a supervisor in the solid waste department.

The complainant alleged that the accused was stalking and sexually harassing her since February this year. He allegedly called her to his cabin on March 2 afternoon and made sexually explicit comments, after which the woman approached the police.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Following her complaint, on March 3 an FIR was lodged. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Pranay Ashok said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 354, 354A and 354D for sexual harassment and stalking.”

The accused was produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement