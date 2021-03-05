Mumbai: BMC official held for sexual harassment of colleague

The complainant alleged that the accused was stalking and sexually harassing her since February this year. (File)

Police on Thursday arrested a 52-year-old BMC official for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a colleague at the workplace.

According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon of March 2 in a BMC office. The accused was identified as Prakash Sable, who works as a supervisor in the solid waste department.

The complainant alleged that the accused was stalking and sexually harassing her since February this year. He allegedly called her to his cabin on March 2 afternoon and made sexually explicit comments, after which the woman approached the police.

Following her complaint, on March 3 an FIR was lodged. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Pranay Ashok said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 354, 354A and 354D for sexual harassment and stalking.”

The accused was produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.