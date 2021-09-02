Mumbai: BMC nod to cost escalation proposal for bridge near Kora Kendra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s standing committee Thursday approved the cost escalation proposal in the construction of a bridge near Kora Kendra in Borivali west. The extension will increase the project cost from Rs 161 crore to Rs 651 crore.

This has increased the project cost by 300 per cent and extended the deadline by two years.

BMC officials said the cost increase was due to construction of another bridge on the same route to connect Link Road to Western Express Highway in Borivali. According to the plan, motorists now coming from the Link Road will be able to skip Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road as they will directly head to the Western Express Highway via a set of two flyovers.

The proposal of more than 300 per cent cost escalation was brought in the standing committee for the third time on Thursday, where it was passed unopposed. Earlier, all political parties had opposed the proposal on the grounds that the cost escalation was not justified clearly.

Currently, a 970-metre flyover is being constructed between Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road and Link Road. The construction began in 2018 but the BMC has now planned to extend it up to the Western Express Highway (WEH) to decongest the arterial roads of Borivli.

Meanwhile. the BMC said that technical changes in construction have also increased the cost. Civic officials said the guidelines for load-bearing have been changed, mandating additional safety measures to be taken. This has increased construction cost.