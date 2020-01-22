Mumbai: BMC nod for Bal Thackeray’s statue in south Mumbai

Yashwant Jadhav had reportedly written to Mayor Kishori Pednekar suggesting that a statue of Bal Thackeray be erected in front the National Gallery of Modern Art. Yashwant Jadhav had reportedly written to Mayor Kishori Pednekar suggesting that a statue of Bal Thackeray be erected in front the National Gallery of Modern Art.

The Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday approved a proposal to install a statue of party founder Bal Thackeray in south Mumbai’s traffic island. The move comes just two days ahead of the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray on Thursday.

The proposal was mooted by the civic body’s Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav last month. Jadhav had reportedly written to Mayor Kishori Pednekar suggesting that a statue of Bal Thackeray be erected in front the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, at Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk traffic island.

With several permissions pending, Pednekar said, the plans to unveil the statue on January 23 will not be possible. With the corporation’s nod, the mayor added, the process to obtain the remaining permissions can be initiated and fast-tracked.

“The statue is almost complete and once the permissions are in, it will be ready for installation. The 11-foot-high statue will have a two-foot-wide square podium and will come up on a landscaped portion of the traffic island,” a civic official said.

In a recent group leaders’ meeting, the location for installing the statue was changed from one traffic island to another after Jadhav proposed to shift the site from a triangular traffic island at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, opposite the state police headquarters, to another island between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and National Gallery of Modern Art on MG Road in the same area.

“We have changed the location as the newer one is much bigger as compared to the earlier one,” Jadhav said.

