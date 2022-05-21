Mumbai: BMC asks Rana couple to remove unauthorised structure within seven days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a speaking order Friday asked Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana to remove an ‘unauthorised’ structure from their apartment within seven days from the receipt of the letter. The civic body said this in reply to a response submitted by the Rana couple on May 19.

Earlier, on May 10, the civic body had issued a notice to Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana over unauthorised construction at their Mumbai apartment.

The Ranas submitted their reply on May 19 along with documents like the agreement of sale, assessment bill, and electricity bills. However, the civic body has said that the documents do not prove the authenticity of the changes pointed out in the notice.

Under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, the BMC has given the couple seven days to file a reply and submit in writing why the said work should not be pulled down and the use of premises restored.

Notably, this is the same apartment where the couple had been arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police over the Hanuman Chalisa row. The order further stated that the Ranas failed to submit documents like permissions, and approved plans from competent authorities, which were required to prove that the structure was an authorised one.

“Hence the structure under reference is treated as an unauthorized one and liable for demolition. You are therefore directed to remove the structure mentioned in the above reference notice within seven days from the receipt of the letter, failing which the same will be removed by the corporation at your risk and cost without any further intimation in the said matter,” stated the notice.

The BMC also said that under Section 475A of the MMC Act, the Ranas can be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than one month but which may extend to one year along with a fine not less than Rs 5,000 but which may extend up to Rs 25,000. In case of a continuing offence, a further daily fine extending up to Rs 500 may be levied, the civic body added.

On May 2, the BMC had issued a house inspection notice to the Ranas. The BMC team had to return twice without inspection of the apartment after it was found shut. The notice was issued under Section 488 of the MMC Act, 1888, which empowers civic officials to visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

The Ranas own an apartment on the eighth floor of the La Vie Building at Khar Road west. According to the notice issued by the designated officer of the H-west ward, the inspecting team found as many as 10 violations beyond the approved plan in the apartment.