Mumbai: BMC, MMRDA plan to extend Eastern Freeway

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are planning to extend the existing Eastern Freeway till south Mumbai and further connect it to the west coast of the city in order to ease out traffic woes.

Tuesday, Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with MMRDA chief SVR Shrinivas and municipal commissioner I S Chahal on exploring the possibility of extending the freeway.

Currently, the eastern freeway starts from the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road and ends at P D Mello Road near Carnac Bunder in South Mumbai. The road has eased out issues of south Mumbai’s connectivity towards the eastern part of the city.

After the meeting, Thackeray tweeted, “Held a meeting with @mybmc and @MMRDAOfficial MCs to work on extending the eastern freeway southwards and also connecting it to the west coast of Mumbai to smoothen out traffic blocks.”

The MMRDA has also planned a bridge between Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point. Officials said that if everything goes as per the plan, then the Eastern Freeway can be connected to the west coast at Marine Drive.