Beacon row continues even as BMC removes flasher lights from mayor’s official vehicles

The controversy over flasher lights installed atop mayor’s official vehicle sparked a political slugfest on Monday with opposition leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) calling for action against the administration for handing over beacon-installed vehicles for mayor’s official use while Mahayuti leaders accused the former UBT mayors of using red beacons during their tenure.

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration removed red and blue flasher lights from the mayor Ritu Tawde’s official and escort vehicle, after visuals of the lights atop the department-issued vehicles drew flak from several quarters. In a move that was aimed at ending the VIP culture, the Union cabinet in 2017 amended the Motor Vehicles Act and banned installation of red beacons and official plaque atop government vehicles. The rule came into effect on May 1 that year.

Amid controversy, BJP’s leader of house in the civic body, Ganesh Khankar and mayor Ritu Tawde told reporters that no special requests were floated to procure the beacon-installed vehicles from the administration.

Tawde on Monday said the flashing lights were installed as a part of accessories by the BMC administration. “Taking cognisance of the matter, I spoke with the commissioner and he assured me that there was no fault on my part. I issued no letters requesting a specific car, and accepted the vehicles as they were handed over to me by the administration,” said Tawde.

“Even though I am doing active work in matters pertaining to desilting, removal of encroachments and illegal Bangladeshis, they are only speaking about irrelevant matters such as my watch, and the red beacon on my vehicle. It would make more sense and would even make me happy if they rather questioned me about my work,” added Tawde.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Khankar accused the former mayors from Shiv Sena (UBT) like Kishori Pednekar and Vishwas Mahadeshwar of using vehicles with red beacons during their tenure, while also calling for needs of standard beacons when the decision was announced.

However, Kishori Pednekar, leader of opposition and the former mayor refuted the claims on Monday.

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Calling for action against the commissioner, Pednekar said, “They have said that the beacon was installed by the administration. How did the mayor not realise it? In removing the beacons, the administration has accepted its mistake. The commissioner should be questioned in this matter by the chief minister and the mayor. If such a mistake has been made, shouldn’t the administration be held accountable? The administrator should face consequences for this mistake by issuance of memos, stalled increments etc.”