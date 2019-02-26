Mumbai: BMC may offer over 600 VLT plots on ‘lease or leave’ policy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to offer more than 600 vacant land tenancy (VLT) plots in the city on lease to occupants at 62.5 per cent of the ready-reckoner rate.

The proposal, likely to be tabled before an improvement committee meeting on Wednesday, says occupants will have to leave in case they were unwilling to take the plots on lease. Such plots will then be leased to interested parties for 30 years.

Mumbai has 3,472 VLT plots — mostly spread across Parel, Dadar, Mahim and Sion, with some patches further north in areas like Jogeshwari — which are worth over Rs 2,000 crore even by conservative standards, sources said.

Of these, the BMC is planning to lease 610 prime plots under the proposed policy — the remaining plots are either reserved under the development plan for open spaces, roads and dispensaries, among others, or those (measuring 125 sq m and less) excluded from the policy.

Of the 610 plots, at least 470 have residential structures, while 35 have commercial structures, 22 house private companies, 21 have religious structures, four have petrol pumps and one has a housing complex for bank employees.

“Currently, the civic body charges a monthly rent ranging between Rs 30 and Rs 100. The BMC earns a measly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh annually from all these plots together,” Chandrakant Chore, deputy municipal commissioner, Improvements, said.

“Land in Mumbai will soon get exhausted. This policy implementation can work as an alternate revenue source for the civic body and also provide public amenities. We are expecting a substantial amount from this policy,” Chore said.

Before Independence, much of the land on the fringes of Mumbai, then only the island city, was given to the homeless under a legally-binding deed. The BMC gave it for short tenures and occupants could be asked to vacate them with 15-day notice. Some of this land was also used to relocate people affected by infrastructure projects, or even for commercial purposes. The civic body had stopped the practice in 1970s.