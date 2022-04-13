Mumbai: BMC to launch special drive to remove concrete structures around trees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch a special drive to remove concrete structures around tree bases, said officials of the civic body. Banners, nails and cables hung from trees will also be removed during the drive, they added.

Officials from the Gardens department of the BMC informed that the drive will be carried out between April 18 and 23 under the ‘Vruksh Sanjeevni Muhim’ initiative. Apart from civic staff, various NGOs, schools and colleges will also participate in the drive.

The directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will be followed while carrying out the drive, said officials.



“The NGT had given directions to keep enough space around trees. So, we will remove concrete structures around the trees. Also, unfortunately, often the trees are used as advertising platforms, and utility cables are hung from the trees,” said Jeetendra Pardeshi, BMC superintendent of gardens.

The BMC officials said they will try to cover the maximum number of trees during the drive.