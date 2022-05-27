Mumbai: BMC issues tender to develop ‘democracy square’ near Azad Maidan junction

The BMC on Friday issued a Rs 5-crore tender to develop a “democracy square” on the lines of Hutatma Chowk at a traffic island near Azad Maidan junction.

Spread on 1,000 sq m, the democracy square will include a kinetic installation, viewing gallery, seating space, heritage lights and a selfie point.

Officials said the sculpture and podium will represent the four pillars of democracy – equality, Justice, liberty and fraternity. A democracy-themed sculpture is proposed to be placed on a granite pedestal.

As per the design, the title ‘Janhit Janmat’ will be engraved in Devnagri on the front of the pedestal. Around the body of the pedestal, the phrase will be engraved in 22 regional languages.