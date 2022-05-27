scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: BMC issues tender to develop ‘democracy square’ near Azad Maidan junction

As per the design, the title ‘Janhit Janmat’ will be engraved in Devnagri on the front of the pedestal. Around the body of the pedestal, the phrase will be engraved in 22 regional languages.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 27, 2022 11:48:16 pm
Mumbai: BMC issues tender to develop 'democracy square' near Azad Maidan junctionSpread on 1,000 sq m, the democracy square will include a kinetic installation, viewing gallery, seating space, heritage lights and a selfie point. (File)

The BMC on Friday issued a Rs 5-crore tender to develop a “democracy square” on the lines of Hutatma Chowk at a traffic island near Azad Maidan junction.

Spread on 1,000 sq m, the democracy square will include a kinetic installation, viewing gallery, seating space, heritage lights and a selfie point.

Officials said the sculpture and podium will represent the four pillars of democracy – equality, Justice, liberty and fraternity. A democracy-themed sculpture is proposed to be placed on a granite pedestal.

More from Mumbai

As per the design, the title ‘Janhit Janmat’ will be engraved in Devnagri on the front of the pedestal. Around the body of the pedestal, the phrase will be engraved in 22 regional languages.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement