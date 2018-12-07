Mumbai: BMC increases maximum size of flats to boost reconstruction

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao

Advertising

In a major boost to redevelopment of non-cessed buildings – buildings constructed after 1960 in the city and suburbs — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased the maximum size of flats to 1,292 sqft from the earlier 753 sqft for reconstruction. And the minimum size of a flat that can be redeveloped is 300 sqft.

The move comes after it was seen that landlords and developers were not coming forward for reconstruction of non-cessed buildings declared unsafe.

There is no separate policy for reconstruction or redevelopment of dilapidated tenanted non-cessed buildings.

Advertising

Explained An expected boost to reconstruction Landlords and developers hesitate to rebuild non-cessed buildings — those built after 1960 — if declared unsafe. The Mumbai civic body's decision to increase the maximum size of the redeveloped flat to 1,292 sq ft from 753 sq ft, is expected to boost the redevelopment of such buildings. Tenants can get a larger carpet area by paying additional construction cost to the builder. In addition, to make the projects economically viable, developers can under the new Development Control and Promotional Rules (DCPR), avail 50 per cent incentive floor space index after rehabilitating existing tenants and residents.

The state government last year extended the benefits under Section 33 (7) of the Development Control and Promotional Rules (DCPR). Until now, the benefits were applicable only to cessed buildings in the island city. The BMC added the new guidelines as subsection ‘a’ in Section 33 (7) of the DCPR. Cessed buildings are those for which the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) collects cess on rents to carry out repair and maintenance.

The guidelines will only be applicable to tenants occupying tenements prior to June 13,

1996. To determine the eligibility, the tenants can submit electricity bill, a certified inspection extract of the civic body conducted between 1995 and ‘96 or court order proving the existence of the tenants prior to June 13, 1996.

The builders will also require consent from 51 per cent of tenants in the non-cessed buildings as opposed to the 71 per cent mandated earlier.

The move is expected to speed up reconstruction of old buildings as earlier projects used to get delayed even if a single resident opposed it.